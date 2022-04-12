Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.