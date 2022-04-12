HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.61. HF Sinclair reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HF Sinclair.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HF Sinclair stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 18,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

