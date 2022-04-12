Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 350 ($4.56) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOWL has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 325 ($4.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hollywood Bowl Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 311.25 ($4.06).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

BOWL opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.56) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £467.85 million and a PE ratio of 273.50.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.