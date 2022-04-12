Honest Price Reaches $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $2.42 million worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.18 or 0.07520280 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,087.72 or 0.99818747 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

