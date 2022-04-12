Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.36.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $190.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.87. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

