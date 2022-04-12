Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

