HOQU Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (HQX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $547,311.98 and $3,125.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

