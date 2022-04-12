Hord Hits Market Cap of $3.23 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $208,244.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.46 or 0.07532043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.76 or 0.99811992 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

