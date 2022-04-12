Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $5,710,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

HWM opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.