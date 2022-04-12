Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 635.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

