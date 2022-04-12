Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,059,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,310. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 13.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 8.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

