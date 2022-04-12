Humaniq (HMQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.24 million and $51,711.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00104457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

