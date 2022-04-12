Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

