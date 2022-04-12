HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Down 40.7% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (HQT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $8,517.48 and approximately $2,962.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HyperQuant

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

