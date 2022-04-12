I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $14.03

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $15.13. I-Mab shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 12,934 shares trading hands.

IMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.