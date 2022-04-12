I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $14.03

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $15.13. I-Mab shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 12,934 shares trading hands.
IMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
