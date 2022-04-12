IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.62

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 1273357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.85.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.1403057 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.