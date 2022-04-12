Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 712,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,422 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 433,930 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,215,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 281,425 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 411,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

