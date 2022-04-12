Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 2,593 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.66. The company had a trading volume of 145,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.