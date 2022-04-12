Ignite Planners LLC Invests $222,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.03. 48,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

