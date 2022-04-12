Ignite Planners LLC Invests $404,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.90. The stock had a trading volume of 504,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,882. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.84. The company has a market cap of $296.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

