Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

