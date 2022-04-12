Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $173.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,454. The company has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.