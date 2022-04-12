Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $5.60 on Tuesday, hitting $531.84. 165,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,681. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $374.03 and a twelve month high of $548.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

