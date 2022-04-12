Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $83.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.