Ignite Planners LLC Takes $430,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,977,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

