Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $17.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $568.65. 65,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $567.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.