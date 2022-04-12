Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $199.63

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $199.63 and last traded at $199.63, with a volume of 18419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.81.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.75.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

