ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.22. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 1,851 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278,411 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.