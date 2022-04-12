ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.22. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 1,851 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
