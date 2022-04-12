Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,628. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

