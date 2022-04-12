Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 99.3% in March

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN IOR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,230. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.22. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $16.99.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

