ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) received a €10.50 ($11.41) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.80) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.67 ($14.86).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

