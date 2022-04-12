Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

