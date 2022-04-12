InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0-85.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.InMode also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

INMD opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $10,521,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after buying an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in InMode by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 154,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.