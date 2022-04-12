Innova Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Innova has a market capitalization of $51,086.56 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Innova has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

