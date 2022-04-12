Insider Buying: Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) Director Frederick J. Fritz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion Co. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

