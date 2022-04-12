Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,647 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $61,013.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RAPT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 133,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,007. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $627.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.