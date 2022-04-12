Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.73 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) will post sales of $55.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $22.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $277.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $283.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $306.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $277.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.38. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486,322 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.