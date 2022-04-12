Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $22.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $277.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $283.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $306.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $277.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.38. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486,322 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

