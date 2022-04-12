Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $95.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

IBP stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

