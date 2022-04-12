InsurAce (INSUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.61 Million

InsurAce (INSUR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $22.36 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.07540029 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,467.73 or 0.99960999 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

