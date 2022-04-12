Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “strong” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$208.69.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$183.89. 139,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,340. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$183.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$171.76. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$156.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$190.48.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.3886053 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

