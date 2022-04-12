InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) vs. SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Critical Review

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of SEI Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and SEI Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 4 1 0 2.20

SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and SEI Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.92 billion 4.21 $546.59 million $3.82 15.26

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -56.23% -0.43% SEI Investments 28.49% 29.81% 24.74%

Summary

SEI Investments beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in tech-enabled companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

