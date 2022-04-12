Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,524,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,656,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

