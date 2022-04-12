Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 29th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

VGM stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.