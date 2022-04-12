Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Virgin Money UK (VMUK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Virgin Money UK (LON: VMUK):

4/5/2022 – Virgin Money UK was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.26).

4/1/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.39) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Virgin Money UK was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 190 ($2.48).

3/25/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/21/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.26) price target on the stock.

VMUK opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.13) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.40. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($66,849.10).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

