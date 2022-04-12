Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Virgin Money UK (VMUK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Virgin Money UK (LON: VMUK):
- 4/5/2022 – Virgin Money UK was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.26).
- 4/1/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.39) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Virgin Money UK was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 190 ($2.48).
- 3/25/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/24/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/10/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/21/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.26) price target on the stock.
VMUK opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.13) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.40. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00.
In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($66,849.10).
Featured Articles
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.