IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $290.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.61.

NYSE IQV opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.97. IQVIA has a one year low of $205.77 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

