iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. 2,049,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $56.42.

