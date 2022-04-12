iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $84.12 and a 12-month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

