iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,700 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. 69,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

