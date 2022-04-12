iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

