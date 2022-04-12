iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.